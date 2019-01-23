(WFSB) – Eversource is warning customers of a scam targeting customers in the state.
The company said an automated robo call is telling customers that their power will be shut off in 30 minutes if no payment is made.
They are warning customers that the company is not responsible for these robo calls and they are a scam.
Eversource is also warning customers that some scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the call is coming from Eversource.
The company said they never contact customers with demands for immediate payment or threats for shut off.
Customers can always verify if they are speaking to an Eversource representative by calling 800-286-2000 and ask for some basic information about your account.
For more information, click here.
