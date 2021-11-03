BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - One of the state's power companies warned its customers to expect higher energy bills this winter.
Eversource said the global demand for natural gas is soaring and that electricity prices are also on the rise.
It urged customers to take action.
“With supply constraints, extreme weather and other challenges related to the pandemic driving up natural gas prices across the globe, our customers do have options to better manage their own energy use and to help pay their energy bills,” said Penni Conner, Eversource executive vice president of customer experience and energy strategy. “Connecticut's assistance programs are some of the best in the country and we urge customers to take advantage of options like UniteCT and COVID-19 payment plans while those options are still available.”
The rise would come after 10-year lows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eversource said the driving factors included an increase in global demand during the ongoing economic recovery and a significant drop in U.S. gas supply due to a number of issues such as the pandemic and extreme weather in gas-producing states.
In November, the company said the average Eversource natural gas residential heating customer could see a 14 percent, or $30, increase on their total bill compared to their average monthly winter heating bill from 2020.
Because the Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) rate is adjusted monthly, customers can expect to see incremental changes throughout the heating season, Eversource explained.
The increasing cost of natural gas will also impact the cost of electricity.
The cost of electricity changes twice a year in Connecticut for Eversource customers, the company said. It said it will file this week new cost of electricity rates applicable to customer bills beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Eversource said it and other utilities do not earn a profit on the cost of electricity in Connecticut and charge customers only what it pays generators for electricity. The cost of electricity will likely rise beginning on Jan. 1.
Information about bill paying assistance programs can be found on Eversource's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.