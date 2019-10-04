BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource power company warned customers this week about a new scam that's been making the rounds.
It said scammers call customers and claim that the customers need to install a new meter in order to avoid being disconnected.
The scammers ask for an immediate payment of $300.
"This is not us," Eversource posted to social media. "If you ever question any phone call or encounter, please contact us immediately."
Eversource provided the phone number 800-286-2000 for customers to call.
It also advised anyone who receives a scam call to dial the local police department.
