WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Police responded to 650 Wolcott earlier today, November 6 after a car struck a telephone pole. The driver was sent to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police had to shut down 580-650 Wolcott Street so Eversource could repair the telephone pole.
This accident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.