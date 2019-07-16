HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been an uncomfortable stretch of weather lately, and it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
With that, air conditioners are certainly cranking, which can add up on your electric bill.
High electricity usage during a heat wave can also put a strain on the electric system.
Eversource is offering some tips for consumers on ways to save energy, and money:
- Increase the temperature on air conditioners. Keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature throughout the day as cranking the unit up after work uses more electricity. Programmable thermostats or temperature timers can also help keep costs manageable, especially when away from home.
- Keep air conditioner filters and coils clean. Clean air conditioner filters and coils at least every three months. Dirty filters block air flow, reducing efficiency and making it harder to deliver the cool air.
- Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air.
- Seal home cracks and gaps. Seal cracks or gaps in walls and outlets, and window and door frames, to keep cool air from escaping and letting hot air in.
- Save major appliance use until the evening. Help conserve energy by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening, when there is less demand on the electric system.
“We prepare year-round to meet the increased demand and to ensure that our system is ready to handle additional electricity needs that come with a heat wave,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “This includes conducting detailed inspections of the overhead and underground systems in advance of the extreme heat to detect and resolve any issues ahead of time so that our customers have the energy they need for every moment of their lives, even in the face of potentially record-breaking heat.”
