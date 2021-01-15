NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Crews continue to make repairs following an underground electrical fire in New Britain.
Friday morning, Eversource reported that its crews were repairing and replacing an underground line in the East Main Street area.
No power outages were reported as a result of the work.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the underground fire happened at the intersection of Lafayette and Main Streets on Thursday night.
The fire caused businesses in the area to be evacuated.
Stewart reported that there was a lot of smoke coming up from the manhole during the fire. It was eventually extinguished.
No one was hurt.
Could this fire possibly be the unintended consequence of placing electrical equipment underground? Let's consider this before we lobby the legislature to increase our bills by putting more or our electrical distribution underground.
