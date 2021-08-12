CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - As a storm rolled across Connecticut On Aug. 12, thousands lost power.
Eversource had crews prepared before the storm, which hit along the Conn./Mass. line.
Crews had to wait for the storms to pass before they could get to work. They plan to work throughout the night.
Eversource is first working to restore power to emergency services, such as hospitals, police stations, and fire departments. Then they plan to move on to the outages that impact the most people.
As of 11:00 p.m.:
- Harford County
- 6,315 customers without power
- Tolland County
- 2,706 customers without power
- Litchfield County
- 165 customers without power
- Windham County
- 1,585 customers without power
Eversource wanted to remind people to act as if all downed lines are active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.