BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, Channel 3 continued the series “Every Town Has A Story,” with a stop in the city of Bristol.
The first stop was to a program that has been changing lives for 15 years.
Volunteers at Shepard Meadows prove that riding horses can go a long way with people of all abilities.
Instructors at the non-profit therapeutic riding center work with people of all ages and all abilities, on acres of land where they keep seven beautiful horses.
"I love it. Every day is different,” said Emily Eschner, an instructor at the center. “Everyone just loves being here, loves being around the horses and you just instantly connect."
"If you're autistic or you're developmentally delayed, you might have a physical weakness or multiple sclerosis or something like that,” said Shelly Whitlock-Pope, of Shepard Meadows.
Shepard Meadows offers programs throughout most of the year with as many as 40 participants at a time.
Instructors also serve as mentors to riders who gain so much from the experience.
"We start at 4 and we have an 86-year-old veteran who still rides,” Whitlock-Pope said.
"There's riders who start off in the beginning of the session who won't say a peep - you can't get them to smile, you can't get them to say a word and buy week eight, you can't get them to stop talking,” Eschner said.
The programs start in March, and focus on building confidence, strength, independence and overall wellness, all while taking a ride with a beautiful animal and supporters by your side.
"It's safe and it's supportive so that individual can be successful in their riding and have a really positive experience,” Whitlock-Pope said.
Another spot in the city has plenty of horsing around, and that’s the New England Carousel Museum.
"The number one response is 'oh wow', when they turn the corner and walk into the main gallery, if you stand here and listen, it really makes me chuckle because the majority of people who walk in say 'oh wow',” said Louise DeMars, executive director of the New England Carousel Museum.
When Channel 3 stopped by, Diane and Andy Bouchard from Terryville were visiting with their granddaughter to see the museum.
"I'm surprised of all the different animals, like the rabbit, the pigs, never seen anything like that before. No, it's beautiful,” they said.
The museum is very unique, and collects, preserves and restores everything and anything carousel-related.
DeMars has been at the museum on Riverside Avenue since the beginning, for 28 years.
All these years later they have more than 150 horses and other collectibles on display.
Many of the horses have been donated from people in New York City and across the country.
Collectors who want the hand-carved horses to be cared for and put on display at a museum unlike any other, right here in our backyard.
They also beautifully renovated and operate the Bushnell Park Carousel in Hartford.
Channel 3 also went to a place in Bristol folks “knead” to know about—Harvest Bakery.
It’s a bakery with the freshest bread, donuts, and pastries, and has been in business for almost 80 years.
Customers come from all over the state to stop at Harvest Bakery, even folks from Old Saybrook.
“Yes, this is the best bakery in Connecticut,” said Arthur Pope, from Old Saybrook.
"We've got our donuts, we've got our cakes, our breads are probably our biggest sellers. A lot of bakeries are more pastry shops, cakes and donuts and everything but the bread really makes us stand out,” said Riley Dinoia.
The Dinoia family bought the bakery three years ago.
Harvest Bakery has been around for four generations, almost 80 years, so they don't want to fix anything that's not broken.
"People for the holidays come up from New York - from the city - just to get their cardamom,” said Paul Dinoia.
When asked what he thinks the bakery is known for? “Probably bread and rolls,” he said.
The bakery is open every day except Monday, and they will even deliver to some locations.
