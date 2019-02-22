NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Every Town Has a Story takes a trip to Norwich.
Nicole Nalepa started her tour off at a place you can't pass by, without stopping in!
It's the place in Norwich where everybody knows your name, how you take your coffee, and what your favorite donut is.
People say the donuts are just a small part of what makes the place so special.
“My favorite is the chocolate raised because the donuts are super buttery. I had a donut somewhere else the other day and I pictured Dixie Donuts but it wasn't a Dixie Donuts,” said Cedrone Knowles.
Once you sink your teeth into a Dixie Donut, there's no going back.
“We have been voted best donut for 6 years running,” said Kathy Burkhart.
Kathy Burkhart has been serving customers for nearly 20 years here on West Town Street.
Twelve years ago, she became the proud owner of Dixie Donuts.
“We have a very good product. It's a recipe that was passed down many, many years ago and it has continued and well, it speaks for itself,” Burkhart said.
It’s no secret that the bakers come in at midnight to start making these hand-cut, preservative-free, delicious round pieces of dough.
You’ll also find other breakfast items on the menu if you pop in between 5:30 a.m. and 12:30pm.
The historic city of Norwich has a lot of gems to offer.
There’s a museum that lies inside the walls of a high school.
The Norwich Free Academy is a non-profit, privately endowed institution for students, 9th through 12th grade.
It’s the public-school choice for Norwich and 8 other surrounding towns.
But, it doesn't feel like your typical high school.
“It’s more like a junior college than it is like a high school,” said Vivian Zoe, Director of Slater Memorial Museum.
Perhaps due to the fact that one of their school departments is an actual museum.
Classes can go there and get to see thing firsthand, which comes complete with tour guides!
What’s so unique about the Slater Memorial Museum, is it's only 1 of 2 museums in the entire country that actually sits on the campus of a high school.
The museum was a gift from William Albert Slater to his Alma-mater.
“And he gave it to honor his father, John Fox Slater, who was one of the founders of the academy,” said Zoe.
“I kind of thought it was a little museum that had statues and stuff, and then we came freshman year and I was like, 'wow,’” said Samantha Tracey, junior at Norwich Free Academy.
As you step inside, you immediately become awestruck by the impressive cast collection, which doesn't exist anywhere else in the state.
“These are as these pieces, mostly marble and bronze, existed 130 years ago,” said Zoe.
Casts of the original statues were seen as a way to teach the classics, life-drawing, mythology, and history.
“You see it in textbooks and you're like, 'oh it's just a statue' or something like that and then you come and see how big they are,” said Zoe.
Over time, some of these historical statues have been destroyed in the world.
“If you can't see them anywhere in the world anymore, you can still see them here in the Slater Museum,” Zoe said.
This museum offers more than these big, beautiful casts.
“We have fine and decorative art that represents 350 years of Norwich history,” said Zoe.
That includes galleries that feature Connecticut’s contemporary artists, 20th century artists, an African art gallery, and an Asian art gallery is currently in the works.
The museum is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.
“Our admission fees are ridiculously reasonable,” Zoe said.
The fees are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and students, and those under 12-years-old get in for free.
The final stop on our tour of Norwich this evening takes us to a favorite spot for tourists, history buffs, and photographers alike.
It’s a beautiful spot at Yantic Falls called: 'Uncas Leap.’
Channel 3 learned about the legend behind the name and found out some steps that are being taken to highlight this historical landmark.
Norwich is a city with 400 years of history in just a 4-mile radius.
Melissa Tantaquidgeon-Zobel is the tribal historian for the Mohegan tribe.
Norwich is part of the 'traditional territory' of her ancestors.
“Norwich is a place that has gone from being a very large city, to a medium-sized city, and before that it was actually our corn planting field in ancient, ancient times,” said Tantaguidgeon.
During the 1600s, a great Mohegan leader, by the name of 'Sachem Uncas' played a unique role when the colonists began coming over.
“This is one of those great American stories. Uncas decided to become a friend of the English, and worked with the English people in Norwich from the very beginning,” said Tantaguidgeon.
So, as a way to honor his memory, there's a serene spot in the city named after him.
It’s called: 'Uncas Leap.’
“Many native American sites as you know will just say 'Indian Falls' or 'Indian Something-or-Another...,’ but this is one individual who deserves to be named and I thank the city for doing that,” Tantaguidgeon said.
There’s a story to go along with this historic site.
“It’s the place where, in our tribal history, Uncas is said to have jumped during the battle with the Narragansett people,” Tantaguidgeon said.
The beautiful thing about 'Uncas Leap' is, it looks just as it did when Uncas was there,” said Tantaguidgeon. “So, it gives us a bit of America in its natural state and also a bit of native American history at the same time.”
The only change that would come to the area, would be enhancements around this focal point.
“We’ve been working in partnership with the tribe to see how we can improve this space and make it really vibrant and welcoming to all visitors,” said Tantaguidgeon. “We have multiple tribal representatives from the archaeology department to members of the council and they've been a real key component in this process.”
A process that has hit the ground running after the city was recently able to acquire the private property adjacent to the falls.
Last year, Norwich received two big grants from the state to start planning the space, which would include: new trails and walkways, an amphitheater, and a kayak tie-up area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.