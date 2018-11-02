MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - This week on Every Town Has a Story, we check out some places in Middletown you may or may not know about.
The Wadsworth Mansion is a 16,000 square-foot New England country estate, built for Colonel Clarence S. Wadsworth and his family.
Originally situated on 600-acres of pasture land, the Colonel wanted to transform the space into a secluded wooded fortress.
The mansion's opulent design can still be enjoyed by visitors, today, but it was a long road to get to there.
After the Colonel's death, in 1941, a portion of the land was willed to the state, for a public park.
Once the nuns left, this beautiful house was abandoned and vulnerable to vandalism and destruction, until Middletown bought the estate with the Connecticut's first open space grant.
So, after a big fire and four years of renovations, it became one of the most self-sufficient properties in our state, running solely on revenue from events, not endowments.
You can get married here, can host a party here, you can even publicly tour the place and have tea here!
Now, we bring you to peaceful place you can go to pay your respects to those who gave all.
Whether they fell in service to the country, or years after, their service is recognized here, at the State Veterans Cemetery, off Bow Lane in Middletown.
There are two other state veteran’s cemeteries in the state.
One in Darien, that closed years ago for burials and Colonel Gates in Rocky Hill, which is for those who passed who are in our state’s veteran’s home and hospital.
This Middletown location, which opened in 1985, is the largest state-operated veteran’s cemetery in the state, reserved for all eligible veterans and their spouses.
The place is reminiscent to Arlington National Cemetery.
Identical white marble headstones line the grounds.
As you walk down the rows, each headstone tells a story.
According to Commissioner of Veteran’s Affairs Thomas Saadi, burials over the past decade have increased from 300 a year to between 600 and 700 a year.
There’s also an appearance and improvement project underway, which will ensure the straightening and cleaning of all headstones and a new turf and irrigation system.
Saadi says both projects will help lower some burial expenses going forward.
“It is our duty to serve those who have served with programs, benefits, and supportive services when they're alive, but we also owe them the honor and distinction of service when they pass,” Saadi said.
The next stop in Middletown is out on the river!
CCR sang a song about the green river, but a different CCR took us out on the Connecticut River.
Alicea Charamut is part of Central Connecticut rowing, a non-profit rowing club based in Middletown.
Its programs, which are open to anyone age 13 and up, are administered through the city's Park and Rec Department.
“There used to be kind of an ‘air’ about it that it was only for people who had money because equipment is expensive,” said Bob Brady, CCR head coach.
However, through their fundraising efforts, CCR is able to not only keep costs down for those who want to row, but it also makes rowing accessible to anyone and everyone, whether you've done it or not!
“I didn't have any experience when I started 3 years ago. I didn't row in high school, I didn't row in college and I rode one season and I was hooked,” said Charmut, CCR Fundraising Chair.
“It’s like riding a bike. Once you get the mechanics of it you can go and do it until you're like 80, so it's fantastic,” said Vanessa Teter.
The program starts in May with the experienced rowers.
From June 1st to July 30th, the summer program opens up to novices and those new to rowing.
“It’s a step-process, so you're not thrown in a boat and expected to do it right away,” Charmut said.
There’s another program in August for experienced rowers and a fall program for experienced and competition rowers.
“I would say it's the ultimate team sport and probably one of the best exercises that you can actually do because it works the entire body,” said Brady.
For more information on how you can start rowing on the river, click here.
