WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Every Town Has a Story heads to West Hartford.
There’s a spot where the creative juices are really flowing.
Driving along Mountain Road, you'd almost never know a charming one-room school house is really a creative powerhouse.
“It’s really a great community asset right here that a lot of people don't know about, they say I’ve never been in that school house,” said Roxanne Stachelek.
It’s been home to the West Hartford Art League since 1934!
Roxanne Stachelek is the executive director of the organization founded by two women who wanted a place for artists to gather.
Almost 85 years later, people from all over take classes with the help of professional artists who teach and also display their work in the art league galleries.
The mission is to educate and inspire, and it's working for Lisa Linehan who started painting in 2011.
"This art league came along when I really needed a change in my life, my kids were grown, they were leaving the nest,” said Linehan.
The art league has come a long way since the town gave them this one room school house in the 1930's, now serving approximately 12-hundred artists a year, with classes for retirees, working adults, kids, even summer camps.
"You know the whole thing now is creative communities and how art brings people to a community - they were thinking about this back in 1934,” said Stachelek.
They try to keep the costs down, but there are small fees for the classes.
Also in West Hartford, there is a place where they're changing lives.
It’s a special place, not just because it was the first permanent school for the deaf in the country, but the American School for Deaf, founded in 1817, continues to make a difference for so many who live in silence.
The West Hartford campus is like almost any school, but then again, not really.
Just ask Jonathan Jenkins, a 19-year-old senior originally from New York.
“Yes, it helped me to find my true identity and that's why I feel so wonderful here,” said Jenkins.
At ASD, he and so many other deaf and hard-of-hearing kids from all over come to learn and develop.
“At first, I felt very awkward and unsure because I was not fully aware of the deaf community at that time,” Jenkins said.
They offer all kinds of classes for students between the ages of three and 21.
Christa Bolen started here 17 years ago as a teacher and now she's a curriculum and instruction specialist.
“ASD offers our students an opportunity to come here not just to learn in terms of reading and writing and math and technology but to really learn who they are,” said Bolen.
Another highlight in West Hartford is the perfect feature just before Halloween.
You can take a walk through a burial ground.
Appropriately named the "Old Center Cemetery", it was established in 1719.
“Well, it's the oldest cemetery so you're going to find the first settlers in town buried here,” said Jennifer Dicola Matos, Executive Director.
The executive director of the Noah Webster House and the West Hartford Historical Society is dead serious about the dead.
Famous town resident Noah Webster’s parents are buried here along North Main Street.
So is a former slave who is the only African American here honored with a stone.
“It’s touching to see the lives of all these people who lived here in this community and some of them have heartbreaking stories - some lived long lives and you can just imagine what it was like for them to be here in West Hartford at that time,” said Matos.
The dead range from infants to a man who reached 100 and they have eerie looking faces on the stones called "death's heads" that gaze back at you, but almost all have been beaten over time.
“They fade away and it's just sad, I mean, there's so many kids buried in there. If you can read some of those but I love old cemeteries and this one is beautiful, I just wish it was able to be maintained better,” said Susan Skoglund.
Little is known about many here, but don't be scared to stop by, you're never alone.
The "North Cemetery" is another old cemetery in town and this weekend, you can take a spooky guided tour, just in time for Halloween!
