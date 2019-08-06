HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - A neighborhood in Hebron was evacuated on Monday because of a person who was not listening to eviction orders, according to state police.
Troopers said Hickory Drive was evacuated because of the situation involving 63-year-old William Sabino.
The resident state trooper was called to help a Connecticut state marshal with an eviction process.
Through the process, actions and comments made by Sabino prompted an emergency response from the state police SWAT team and bomb squad.
More than an hour later, they said the situation had been resolved.
Tactical negotiators made contact with Sabino and was taken into custody without incident, state police said.
They called the incident a civil matter.
Sabino was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.
His bond was set at $5,000.
