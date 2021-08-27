(WFSB) -
The moratorium on evictions is over.
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down the Biden Administration’s two-month ban.
The ban on evictions was one of Governor's Lamont’s executive orders. It was put in place to help people who were affected by the pandemic and couldn't pay rent.
It's helped thousands of people, but landlords said it also protected those who didn't deserve it.
Record numbers of people lost their jobs and couldn't pay their rent.
Michael Santoro with the CT Department of Housing said, “unfortunately we have heard all too many - tens of thousands of stories since the start of the pandemic."
Millions of dollars in federal relief was used to help tenants pay their rent.
The Department of Housing has received close to 35,000 applicants, nearly 9,000 tenants have been approved and more than 3,000 landlords.
While the moratorium is over, there are protections in place to prevent people from being evicted. If a tenant can't pay, they can apply for assistance, but the landlord must also apply at the same time.
Santoro said, "we get about 11,000 applications a week currently, and we are hoping to get more."
Eyewitness news has heard from several landlords, who said their tenants were not affected by COVID, but still wouldn't pay rent.
David Haberfield, a landlord, said, "the most vandalism I’ve suffered."
Haberfield said his tenant refused to pay rent for 14 months, even though he had the money. When he evicted his tenant, he said the damage was unbelievable.
He said while many tenants deserve help, there are some who don't, and he said the process for landlords to get compensation is a lengthy one. "I’ve lost more than $200,000 in rent since the eviction moratorium since the virus came, during normal times before the virus, same time period, it would be about 50,00."
David said at the beginning of the pandemic, the process was labor intensive but has gotten better.
If you're a tenant who needs help, you can file an application with UniteCT, which is a program with the Department of Housing.
