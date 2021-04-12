WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The layers of loss in the pandemic are deep and far reaching, which is quite evident in the rental home industry.
Tenants are still protected due to an eviction moratorium that was recently extended, but landlords say they are the ones truly suffering staggering losses.
On Beer Street in New Haven, according to the landlord, the tenant who lives in their home has not paid rent since March of 2020, when pandemic began.
Channel 3 wanted to talk to the tenant to ask her why, but she didn’t answer the door.
David Candelora is the property manager. He allowed Channel 3 to accompany his seeking answers from non-paying renters.
Even in an eviction moratorium, tenants still need to pay rent, whatever amount they can afford. They just can’t be kicked out if they don’t pay.
“She was not shy about talking to us about why she wasn’t paying the rent,” Candelora said. “It’s just trying to give a rational answer to owners who are struggling now.”
Some renters are flat out refusing to pay, despite their obligations. Landlords in the state with multiple units on average say each rental unit is in arrears over $10,000 and higher.
“All of the available data indicates this is a cascading crisis,” said Robert Holzberg.
Retired Superior Court Judge Robert Holzberg says programs are there to help tenants. That in turn helps landlords.
“I often use the comment tenants are one check away from homelessness and the landlords are one check away from bankruptcy or foreclosures and that’s certainly the case today,” Holzberg said.
Holzberg says programs like Unite CT helps renters impacted by the pandemic. The program gives as much as $10,000 in rental assistance, but tenants have to apply.
Candelora says there-in, for many landlords, lies the problem.
“The programs are there. The tenants aren’t doing them, and they are taking advantage of the moratorium. There’s no other way around it,” Candelora said.
He says the fallout is putting the burden on landlords.
“Those bills are still due. We’re not going to be able to sue them and recover and kind of money. There’s nothing there,” Candelora said.
There are rental properties in ruins all across the state. Candelora showed Channel 3 one in West Haven.
“You can see all the trash. They come over here and play dice,” Candelora said.
Landlords cannot evict tenants with the moratorium in place, which is one massive hurdle creating more frustration for landlords.
It’s a housing crisis, where both sides seem to be suffering.
Renters are expected to pay rent back once the moratoriums are lifted, but some landlords fear they will never see that money.
