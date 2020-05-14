HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong thunderstorms are a possibility for Friday evening.
Channel 3's meteorologists declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for them.
Before then, however, parts of the state could see some rain and storms during the overnight hours into Friday morning.
"[Thursday night], with the arrival of a warm front, there’s a chance for rain/storms," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "[Friday], behind it, there’s a lull and temperatures go significantly higher. With enough clearing/sunshine, they could get close to 80."
Then, the storms come ahead of a cold front later in the day.
"Thunderstorms will develop and move across the state," Dixon said. "They could be strong to severe."
The main threats could be damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain.
"An isolated tornado in the region can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.
The Storm Prediction Center put the western half of the state in the "marginal risk" category.
The humidity will be higher as well.
The risk of showers and storms will end later in the evening.
Saturday looks to be a beautiful day.
"[It'll be] mostly sunny [and] mild [with temperatures in the] mid-70s," Dixon said.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means the state will see some changes.
The air will be a little cooler, but still pleasant with highs near 70.
"[There will be] increasing cloudiness with a chance for late day showers," Dixon said.
As of Thursday afternoon's forecast, next week looks unsettled and cooler.
"We could see a several day period of wet weather, with on-and-off rounds of rain," Dixon said.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.