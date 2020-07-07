HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a nice break from the heat, it’s going to make a comeback on Wednesday, and will be accompanied by some storms.
High pressure will drift away to the east of New England Tuesday night, allowing a warm front to move into the state, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
This will lead to a mostly cloudy sky, spotty showers, and areas of fog as humidity increases.
“Tomorrow (Wednesday) will start out dreary with clouds, areas of fog, and perhaps a shower,” DePrest said.
Some partial sunshine will develop, and it will be warm and noticeably more humid.
“Highs will be at least in the 80s. With enough sun, we may have a shot at 90. The humidity will be oppressive with dew points reaching 70-75,” DePrest said.
Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours, some being severe. This prompted Channel 3 meteorologists to launch an Early Warning Weather Alert.
“The most likely location for strong storms will be northern and western Connecticut. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a “marginal” risk area,” DePrest said.
The main threat with Wednesday’s storms will be gusty to damaging winds, and hail. There will also be torrential downpours.
Showers and storms will dissipate by Wednesday night, and areas of fog will form.
It’ll be a warm and muggy night.
Thursday will be hot and very humid, with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. Dew points will range from 70-75, meaning the heat index will rise well into the 90s.
“While there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, the risk should be low since there won’t be much of a triggering mechanism,” DePrest said.
Models for Friday and the weekend continue to not agree, but as of Tuesday afternoon, some models show rain arriving Friday morning, while others are holding the rain off until the afternoon or evening.
“For now, we are favoring the slower solution with showers and thunder arriving Friday afternoon,” DePrest said.
Rain and thunder are expected Friday night and Saturday, and the rain may taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon.
Highs should be in the 80s, and the air will be quite humid.
Sunday should be the better of the two weekend days, with partly sunny skies, and temperatures close to 90 degrees.
