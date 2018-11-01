HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert in anticipation some potentially heavy rain on Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the chances for rain increase Thursday night into early Friday.
"[Friday] there will periods of rain and temperatures will continue running above average," Dixon said. "There could be a decent lull before the next round moves in."
Then comes the main event.
Dixon said it comes later Friday and could run into the first half of Saturday.
"This is when rain could be heavy and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out," he said. "If the axis of heaviest rain sets up across southern New England, we could get 1 to 3 inches, perhaps locally higher amounts."
The aftermath of the storm could bring gusty winds for Saturday afternoon.
"[They] could gust to well over 30 mph," Dixon said.
Temperatures for Saturday may be in the 60s.
Sunday looks to be drier, brighter and cooler with temperatures in the 50s.
"While we may be able to squeak out a dry Monday, Tuesday doesn’t look so great for those heading to the polls," Dixon said. "[It] could be a rather soggy."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
