HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong thunderstorms are a possibility for Friday afternoon and evening.
Channel 3's meteorologists have declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for them.
"During the mid to late afternoon and into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for another round of showers and thunderstorms," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
The humidity will be higher as well.
Then, the aforementioned showers and thunderstorms arrive during the afternoon and evening hours.
"There may be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. We will keep you updated," DePrest said.
The unsettled weather will happen ahead of a cold front that will pass through the state Friday night.
The risk of showers and storms will end Friday night.
Saturday is a beautiful day.
"Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild," DePrest said.
Temperatures should reach the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means the state will see some changes.
The air will be a little cooler, but still pleasant with highs near 70.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.