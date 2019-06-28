HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Friday looks to be hot, it's what could be coming Saturday that may be worth watching.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a cold front will create a chance for scattered storms on Saturday, some of which could be strong or possibly severe.
It's why Ch.3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"There is a slight risk for severe weather in the state [Saturday,]" Haney said. "We're in the 'slight risk' category [according to the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma.]"
Though there's also a chance for some showers in the morning, the potential storms wouldn't pop up until the afternoon hours.
"It all kind of winds down by [Saturday] night," Haney said.
Before the front arrives, Saturday could mark the third day in a row of temperatures in the 90s. Assuming temps hit 90 on Friday, Saturday could mark the first official heat wave of 2019.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where records are kept.
The humidity may also tick up a bit on Saturday.
Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days.
"Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm," Haney said. "A dry, northwesterly breeze will develop, lowering the humidity."
The month of July looks to start on a pleasant note.
"[Monday] will be pleasantly warm with comfortable levels of humidity," Haney said. "Morning lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.