HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures in the 70s on Friday may be a precursor to some potentially strong or severe storms later in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the Storm Prediction Center highlighted the western portion of the state as an area that could see the storms.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
"With enough sunshine, temps could still top out 65 to 70," Dixon said. "Scattered showers will be around through early afternoon. "Clearing thereafter dictates how warm it gets."
In addition to the warmth, the wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
The storms may pop up anywhere between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
"In advance of a cold front, late afternoon/early evening, there will be a chance for more rain with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms," Dixon said.
Any storms that develop could pack a punch in the form of strong and damaging wind, along with lightning and heavy rain.
The cold front sweeps through later Friday evening.
The showers will end and the skies will clear.
"Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak," Haney said.
The first weekend of spring won't feel like it.
"Behind the front for the weekend, temps trend cooler, but it will be dry," Dixon said.
Highs on Saturday are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows may dip into the 20s by Saturday night.
Temps for Sunday only look to reach the mid-40s.
"Monday to Monday night, a coastal storm will pass offshore," Dixon said. "Its track will determine the precipitation type and impact. Then, another storm system could bring more precip Wednesday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
