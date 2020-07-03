HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Strong thunderstorms are expected to move through the state on Friday and could lead to flooding concerns.
Due to that, Channel 3 meteorologist have declared an Early Warning Weather Day.
“The result will be numerous showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening,” said Meteorologist Mark Dixon. “While some storms could produce gusty winds, the main threat will be torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding.”
Some models are forecasting more than two inches of rain in part of the state.
“It is hard to predict who will see the heaviest rain, but flash flooding is possible especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain this week,” Dixon said.
Temperatures should range between the low to mid 80s across the state and dip into the 60s overnight.
Showers will decrease in intensity Friday evening.
The Fourth of July is still looking good.
“We are forecasting a partly sunny sky, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and mid-80s,” Dixon said.
Sunday will be nice as well, as the chance for rain has essentially diminished.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
