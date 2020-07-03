HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Strong thunderstorms are moving through the state on Friday and causing flash flooding in several towns.
Due to that, Channel 3 meteorologist have declared an Early Warning Weather Day.
"A thunderstorm with torrential rain moved through Hartford this afternoon and caused street flooding," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest. "Brainard Airport received 2.31" of rain in less than 1 hour!!!"
A flash flood warning was issued New Haven and Fairfield Counties until 8 p.m.
"After a day of thunderstorms and downpours, weather conditions will gradually improve this evening," DePrest said. "Therefore, showers and storms will decrease in intensity and coverage this evening."
Temperatures should dip into the 60s overnight.
"The sky will be partly cloudy overnight, and areas of fog will form due to the damp conditions," DePrest said.
Showers will decrease in intensity Friday evening.
The Fourth of July is still looking good.
"An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but I wouldn’t change your outdoor plans," DePrest said. "We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s."
The humidity will be tolerable and lower than Friday.
Sunday will be nice as well, as the chance for rain has essentially diminished.
"Sunday should be a little warmer than [Saturday] with highs in the mid to upper 80s," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
