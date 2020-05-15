HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong thunderstorms are expected to move through the state Friday night.
Channel 3's meteorologists declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for them.
A tornado watch has been issued for Litchfield County until 10 p.m. on Friday.
The watch was later updated to all Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties. All of northern Connecticut is now under the watch.
Showers and storms will become numerous Friday evening.
"Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, torrential downpours, and hail," Said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
DePrest said an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out somehow in southern New England.
Track the storms with the Interactive Radar here.
Temperatures rose into the 70s to near 80 degrees, and the humidity was noticeably higher too.
The Storm Prediction Center has now placed most of Northern Connecticut in an “enhanced” risk area for damaging winds. The rest of the state is in a “slight” risk area.
The risk of showers and storms will end later in the evening.
"That’s when a cold front will pass through the state. It’ll be a mild and muggy night with lows 55-60," DePrest said.
Saturday looks to be a beautiful day, as temperatures rise into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means the state will see some changes.
"A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. The sky will be partly sunny in Connecticut, but showers may develop just to our north in Massachusetts during the afternoon," DePrest said.
The air will be a little cooler, but still pleasant with highs near 70.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.