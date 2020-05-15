HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Strong thunderstorms are a possibility for Friday evening.
Channel 3's meteorologists declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for them.
Before then, some rain has been moving through the state overnight into Friday morning. It's also a muggy start to the day.
The first round of showers will end Friday morning.
Then there will be a spell of dry weather as the warm front lifts to the north of Connecticut
Then, the storms come ahead of a cold front later in the day.
Track the storms with the Interactive Radar here.
Temperatures will rise well into the 70s to near 80 degrees, and the humidity will be noticeably higher too.
"During the mid to late afternoon and well into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for round of showers and thunderstorms," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said, adding the storms could be strong to severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has now placed most of Northern Connecticut in an “enhanced” risk area for damaging winds. The rest of the state is in a “slight” risk area.
The main threats could be damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain.
An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out, he said.
The risk of showers and storms will end later in the evening.
Saturday looks to be a beautiful day, as temperatures rise into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means the state will see some changes.
"After a mostly sunny morning, clouds will overspread the state by late afternoon and evening. However, it looks like showers will hold off until Sunday night," Dixon said.
The air will be a little cooler, but still pleasant with highs near 70.
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.