HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures in the 70s on Friday may be a precursor to some potentially strong or severe storms later in the day.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the Storm Prediction Center highlighted the western portion of the state as an area that could see the storms.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
"Over interior Connecticut, temperatures should reach 70 degrees," Haney said. "Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s."
Haney said how warm it gets depends on how much sun pokes through the clouds.
In addition to the warmth, the wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph.
The storms may pop up anywhere between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
"In advance of an approaching cold front late afternoon/early evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible," Haney said. "If clouds linger longer, the threat will be diminished; however, if we see more sunshine, the atmosphere could become more unstable, increasing the risk for storms."
Any storms that develop could pack a punch in the form of strong and damaging wind, along with lightning and heavy rain.
"While the chance is low, an isolated tornado in the region cannot be ruled out," Haney said.
The cold front sweeps through later Friday evening.
The showers will end and the skies will clear.
"Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak," Haney said.
The first weekend of spring won't feel like it.
Highs on Saturday are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows may dip into the 20s by Saturday night.
Temps for Sunday only look to reach the mid-40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
