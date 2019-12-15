HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Meteorologists at Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning as a wintry mix is expected to enter the state.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a wintry mix is expected to enter the state on Monday night. Due to changing pressures and warming in the atmosphere, the storm may produce sleet, freezing rain, or rain.
Cameron said if the temperatures drop, the storm will bring snow.
As for timing, Cameron said the storm is expected to start after the evening commute as a wintry mix then change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain Monday night, lasting into early Tuesday.
By midday Tuesday, Cameron expects, as of now, the storm will transition over to snow. All precipitation will taper off by Tuesday evening.
Monday night’s commute may be marginally impacted, especially in southwestern Connecticut.
By Tuesday afternoon, the storm will be winding down. There may still be enough precipitation to keep side streets slushy, however.
Cameron said the computer models on this storm are disagreeing on the amount of accumulation this storm will bring, most residents could see a coating to 3” of snow, plus sleet and freezing rain, in most of the state.
Far northern and northwestern Connecticut may receive more, with a few areas of 3 to 5 inches, Cameron said.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.