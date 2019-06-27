NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain police are investigating a stabbing on Kelsey Street that involved an ex-girlfriend and a man.
According to police, the stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m.
They described the incident as domestic violence.
A boyfriend was stabbed by a former girlfriend, according to police.
The boyfriend sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the ex-girlfriend.
They have not yet released any identifies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.