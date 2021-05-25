STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of the suspects charged in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Michelle Troconis faces a hearing to combine all of her charges into one case.

TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.

Troconis is the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, before he committed suicide in Jan. 2020.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering, and hindering prosecution.

Monday marked two years since Jennifer Dulos disappeared. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Troconis' family released a statement.