STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of the suspects charged in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.
Michelle Troconis faces a hearing to combine all of her charges into one case.
Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.
Troconis is the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, before he committed suicide in Jan. 2020.
Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering, and hindering prosecution.
Monday marked two years since Jennifer Dulos disappeared. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Troconis' family released a statement.
May 24 marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Our hearts go out to her family while we wait to learn what might have happened to her.
But for our family, May 24th also marks the beginning of two years of injustice towards Michelle. Michelle is an amazing woman, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who has been treated unfairly, contrary to what the American Justice System is supposed to be about: “With freedom and justice for all!” Michelle has been treated as if she were guilty from day one, with police, investigators, the media and members of the public ignoring the presumption of innocence that the United States Constitution claims to offer to all its citizens.
Since the start of their investigation, the New Canaan Police and the Connecticut State Police operated with predetermined assumptions and unsupported conclusions. Michelle spent hours meeting with police investigators and prosecutors trying to help solve the mystery of the Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. Yet the arrest warrants falsify what she told them and reach conclusions without facts to support them. Regardless of the actual facts that are slowly coming out, Michelle has been portrayed as a malicious and calculating woman by the media.
The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed Michelle’s case, but our attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, has continued to file motions so that the truth can come out. We would like to remind the community that we are a family of professionals and parents who are raising our own children to embrace equality and inclusion. We value and respect the role of women in our society and oppose domestic abuse and discrimination and therefore support promoting women’s rights and protection.
We will continue to support Michelle during this most difficult time for our family and we trust that justice and her innocence will prevail in the end. It is just a matter of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.