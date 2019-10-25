STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The ex-girlfriend of a missing mother's estranged husband headed back to court on Friday as part of her criminal case.
Michelle Troconis' appearance was brief on Friday, and her case was continued to Dec. 6.
She faces tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
She arrived at court in Stamford at 9 a.m.
Troconis' attorney said his team was in the process of reviewing the evidence turned over to them from the state.
The judge said she continued to remain "compliant" with the terms of her release and urged her to keep it up.
She left court around 10 a.m.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared five months ago. She was last seen dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Troconis and Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, both face the same charges.
Troconis' court appearances continue to be brief and routine. Some, including Friday's, lasted less than a minute.
Both she and her attorney have remained quiet over the past few months. They have not said much about the case.
Troconis and Fotis Dulos denied any involvement in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
In the latest arrest warrants for the pair, investigators outlined what they believe happened in late May.
Read Troconis' full arrest warrant here.
They said cameras captured Fotis Dulos taking an employee's truck down to New Canaan.
They believe he waited for Jennifer Dulos to return home from the school and attacked her once she was inside.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
They also think Troconis helped him get rid of evidence and came up with what investigators called "alibi scripts" to aid them in remembering what happened on-and-around that day.
Troconis is due back in court in December.
