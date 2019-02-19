ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Cleanup efforts will continue on Tuesday, several days after a gasoline tanker exploded into flames on Interstate 91.
It shut down the highway in Rocky Hill for hours on Sunday and forced the evacuation of nearby homes.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the area between the highway and Goff Brook is extremely contaminated.
It did start excavating already, but the work stopped because of Monday's weather.
DEEP will be back at it on Tuesday starting around 9 a.m.
The fire happened on the northbound side of the highway around 6 a.m. on Sunday.
It took nearly three hours for crews to douse the flames from the 9,000 gallon tanker.
Since then, DEEP has been monitoring soil contamination.
"We do have impact to a stream that is tributary to the Connecticut River." said Jeff Chandler, supervisor, DEEP emergency response unit. "We have booms in place there to try to contain that stream."
Soil excavation will continue and any impacted pavement will have to be milled or removed.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
