HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While the rain comes to an end, the dangerous heat headed toward the state is now the focus.

An Early Warning Weather Alert issued by Channel 3 remains in effect.

On Thursday, what was a watch has now shifted into an 'excessive heat warning' for the state, throughout the entire weekend.

The brutal combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees to 110.

Parts of the state did deal with some rain and flooding on Thursday morning and afternoon.

"Heavy rain has been plaguing the shoreline communities since [Thursday] morning," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "Showers and embedded tropical downpours will be with us throughout the remainder of the afternoon, into the evening hours."

Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Wednesday's storms produced heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some damage was reported in parts of the state as well.

See photos from Ch. 3 viewers here.

It was part of a disturbance that mixed with the remnants of what was once storm Barry.

Two to 3 inches of rain fell in parts of the state. Some towns also experienced minor power outages.

Due to the clouds and wet weather, temperatures for Thursday will be held into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs.

"But despite our cooler temperatures, it's very humid outside," Cole said. "Dew point temperatures are in the low 70s for much of the state."

The big-time heat starts Friday.

"This tropical air mass stays in place through the weekend, as the heat continues to build," Cole said.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

"We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "After morning fog burns off [Friday,] a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s."

An isolated storm can't be ruled out late in the day.

Saturday looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to 100 degrees away from Long Island Sound.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the day and runs from noon until 10 p.m.

"If 100 is achieved at Bradley International Airport, the record for July 20 will be tied," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "It’s from 1991."

Sunday will again be hot, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Over the three-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees.

At the beaches, highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.