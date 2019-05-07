CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- It has been a year in the making, and Channel 3 got an exclusive inside look at the new TPC River Highland’s new multi-million dollar clubhouse.
With the Traveler's Championship Golf Tournament next month, golf pro's will have a luxurious space to eat and relax.
The old building was torn down right after last year’s championship. It was replaced with a new, state-of-the-art clubhouse.
The front entrance to the new TPC River Highland clubhouse is inviting, and has a bright meeting space with plush chairs and couches.
Walking straight back takes you to Grill 58, a restaurant with breathtaking views of the 18th hole.
The balcony will soon have outdoor seating.
Construction is still going on, as the finishing touches are being made.
Heading downstairs, the men and women's locker rooms both have large sitting areas.
The women's has card tables and the men's has a pool table.
There is also a bigger banquet space for weddings and galas.
Soon, the more than 450 golf members will be enjoying the clubhouse, as it's expected to open in the next few weeks.
Next month is the Traveler's Championship, and Phil Mickelson is one of many big names playing in the tournament.
“The PGA tour and Traveler's both believe wholeheartedly in CT and Hartford market and have made an investment here that I think sets us up for the future for the tournament and for the Hartford community for a long time,” said TPC River Highland General Manager David Corrado.
If you're not a member, you still might be able to see the space, as weddings, charity galas, baby showers, and other corporate events have already been booked for this year.
