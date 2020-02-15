OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A brother and sister have found justice nearly seven years after a drunk driver killed a mother of two in Old Saybrook.
Fugitive Files aired Thursday night on Channel 3 and less than 48 hours later, Police arrested 42-year-old John Shepard in Florida.
The arrest has been made thanks to the help of Channel 3 viewers and numerous tips they gave to the Old Saybrook Police Department.
The tragic crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on a Sunday evening in July of 2013.
49-year-old Leah Coleman had enjoyed a day of off-roading in an open top Jeep Wrangler with Shepard, who happened to be her boyfriend.
Shepard was driving when he crashed the Jeep Wrangler, ejecting Coleman from the vehicle.
“She said, ‘we gotta go, we gotta go and go to the clinic. Leah has been in an accident,’” said Coleman's sister, Sharon Tiezzi.
While Coleman fought for her life in a hospital, Shepard was arrested for drunk driving.
"She went quick. She did not suffer. She went very, very quick," said Tiezzi.
An Old Saybrook Sergeant said in the arrest warrant that Shepard had glassy blood shot eyes, and slurred his words.
Coleman passed away in a hospital, and Shepard's charges were later upgraded to first degree manslaughter.
Police later attempted to serve Shepard with an arrest warrant, but were unable to locate him.
“We tried to make contact with him, and family members, and they said they didn’t see him, and we hadn’t heard or seen from him since,” said Old Saybrook Detective David Perrotti.
It was though Shepard had vanished into thin air and although Police believed Shepard left Connecticut, they did not have any leads.
The family of Coleman was distraught and feared he would never pay the price for what he had done.
"He’s gotta man up. If he were to walk in here right now and man up, I might change a little bit,” said Coleman’s brother, Robert Reynolds.
After years of silence, there was a break in the case in 2017. After unconfirmed reports of Shepard living in Florida, Old Saybrook Police discovered he was arrested in New Mexico in 2015.
Police worked tirelessly to track Shepard down and bring him to justice.
“They said he might be working on an oil rig for a company. We called several companies down there to no prevail,” said Detective Perrotti.
The tip went cold, much to the disappointment of the Coleman family and Police.
As time passed, the Coleman family was desperate for closure and was hoping someone had information that could lead to the arrest of Shepard.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera released a statement Saturday following Shepard's arrest:
Since the airing of fugitive files Thursday night at 11pm on Channel 3, numerous tips on the whereabouts of John Shepard were been received. These credible tips led Old Saybrook Detectives on a path across state lines in an attempt to locate Shepard who is wanted for Manslaughter after causing the death of his girlfriend in an alcohol related accident in 2013. Overnight and during the day Saturday, Old Saybrook Police have been coordinating with the Broward County Sheriff Department’s Fugitive Task Force running down each lead received. With the help of Channel 3 viewers and the people in Florida who they forwarded the fugitive files story to, Shepard’s seven (7) year run for from the law ended Saturday morning when he was taken into custody. Shephard after learning the law was closing in on him, left where he was staying to hide on a boat where he was located. Shepard will be booked in the Broward County Florida Jail and will await extradition proceedings.
The youngest of the five siblings will always remember his mother for her smile, and will find comfort in the memories.
Fugitive Files is done in partnership with the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.
