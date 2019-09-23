EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A local family is warning others to take precautions when outdoors as mosquitoes with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) show up in more communities.
The warning comes from the family of Pat Shaw, the 77-year-old East Lyme woman who succumbed to EEE last week from a mosquito bite.
Her husband, Dr. Gerald Shaw spoke to Channel 3 about how quickly the virus moved and took her life.
Dr. Shaw said it’s difficult to comprehend, losing his partner in life so quickly to a disease that has no cure.
“The suddenness of it, the impact of it when we realized it was in fact Eastern Equine Encephalitis hit home,” Dr. Shaw said.
Dr. Shaw and Pat met when they were 14-years-old. They were married for 55 years, raised three children, and Pat beat breast cancer 25 years ago.
But a simple mosquito bite, carrying a rare virus, took her life last week.
“The CDC in Fort Collins, Colorado reported the positive Eastern Equine that not only hit home, that was the handwriting on the wall,” Dr. Shaw said.
EEE has been identified in mosquitoes trapped in 13 Connecticut towns.
Communities like Clinton are taking heed, closing the playing field between 6 p.m. and dawn.
There is no known cure and Dr. Shaw knew that. He hopes people heed the warnings by limiting activity outdoors at dawn and dusk, using spray products with DEET and cover up.
A family of deep Catholic faith, rooted at St. Mathias Church since 1974, the Shaw family prepares to say goodbye to their loving mother, wife and grandmother.
“Hopefully knowing that something like this has affected one near to them proximity wise and family wise, it may make them a little more apprehensive and a little more cautious,” Dr. Shaw said.
The family shared a handwritten note from Pat that she wrote in her journal when she was at Yale New Haven Hospital which read, “You never realize how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.”
Wake services for Pat will be on Tuesday and a funeral mass will be held on Wednesday.
