FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos vanished without a trace months ago.
Sadly, her family doesn’t believe she is alive.
On Wednesday, the attorney who represents her mother Gloria Farber spoke exclusively with Channel 3 about how the family is coming to terms with Jennifer Dulos’ death.
“I would say, without a doubt, it's our client's belief that Jennifer is dead. It certainly is my belief. It is certainly the belief of all of her friends and all the people who knew Jennifer and wish they could find a way to resolve this awful situation,” said Attorney Richard Weinstein, who represents the Farber family.
Gloria Farber is looking to foreclose on the home in Farmington where Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos has been living.
Farber claims Fotis has failed to make mortgage payments on the property since last fall.
It has been much publicized that Fotis Dulos was already dealing with a divorce case, civil litigation and two sets of criminal charges, but according to court document, this week a state marshal arrived at his Farmington neighborhood to drop off paperwork saying his house is in foreclosure.
“This seeks to foreclose 4 Jefferson Crossing,” Weinstein.
In the tangled web of legal proceedings surrounding Fotis Dulos, Weinstein represents the estate of Hilliard Farber, Fotis' late father-in-law.
Weinstein said the Farbers put up $2.5 million of their money as collateral, and when Fotis Dulos stopped making mortgage payments, the Farbers ended up having to pay the bank for him.
“Hilliard, in effect, guaranteed the loan by putting up more than sufficient funds to cover the mortgage. So, the moment Dulos defaulted, the bank contacted Gloria and said, ‘we're looking to you to start making the payments’,” Weinstein said.
He added that Fotis Dulos told his mother-in-law back in the fall of 2018 that he could no longer afford to make payments.
“Gloria Farber was paying for Fotis Dulos to live in that palatial house with his girlfriend and he seemed to have the same lifestyle that he had with travel, entertainment, etc., but ‘couldn't afford the mortgage payments’,” Weinstein said.
With the Farbers cash collateral available to cover the payments, the Farbers knew the bank in New York would never foreclose. So, the family paid off the bank loan, and took control of the mortgage so they could foreclose on Fotis themselves.
Weinstein said the exchange would almost be like a parent co-signing on a car loan or a mortgage, “and the bank was looking to the parent because the parent had actually put up effectively cash, so the bank is going to look to cash, it's not going to look to foreclose on a house in Farmington, Connecticut.”
Weinstein calls Gloria Farber the most compelling client in his 50-year legal career. For her and her grandchildren, he hopes the foreclosure will move quickly.
“I would hope that because Dulos claims he loves his kids so much and he claims that ultimately this money is his children's inheritance, I would hope that he wouldn't contest repaying the money, which ultimately will go to his children,” Weinstein said.
As for that foreclosure, it is not expected to be quick. An uncontested foreclosure can last for six months or more, if Fotis Dulos chooses to fight, it could be years before this is resolved.
Channel 3 reached out to the attorney's representing Fotis Dulos. Regarding the divorce case, attorney Richard Rochlin said he cannot comment on the foreclosure, but said "As for the child support allegation, there was no order requiring child support in the family court largely because of the wealth on Jennifer's side. All of the children’s needs were met."
