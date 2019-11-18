NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich parents are counting their blessings after a fast-moving fire destroyed their daughter’s apartment.
Jim and Gina Janelle are salvaging what they can on Monday after a fire heavily damaged their daughter, Kristen’s apartment on Sunday.
Officials say the fire began in a neighboring apartment.
“We’re so thankful to all the firefighters that came. They worked so hard and diligently to get it under control,” Gina said.
The fire call was answered by Kristen’s father, Jim, who has been a Norwich volunteer firefighter for 40 years.
“The lesson is everyone got out, and somebody happened to stop by and see it, knock on the door, and got everybody out, so that’s the lesson,” Jim said.
The person that stopped to see if everyone was out was Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom. He was driving by at the right time.
“I looked through the window, the flames were rolling along the ceiling right towards the back of the property,” Nystrom said.
Although Kristen wasn’t home at the time, her two dogs were. The firemen found them an hour later, hiding inside the box spring.
Those in the neighboring apartment also lost everything, including several pets.
The American Red Cross is assisting all the victims.
