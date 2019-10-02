WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Family members of some of the victims of a B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport remain at Hartford Hospital Wednesday night.
Channel 3 spoke to one man who lost three friends in the crash.
Paul Colella is grieving the loss of his friends but is also relieved because he too was supposed to be on the flight that crash.
Many people loved the B-17, but very few share the kind of connection with the aircraft that Colella does. Over the years, the Derby native donated money to help maintain the plane.
He had flown in the exact B-17 bombed more than 25 times.
“It’s being able to step aboard a 75-year-old time machine and go through what that feels like and then come out of it on the other side,” Colella said.
When Colella saw the wreckage at Bradley Airport from his home in Arizona, he was completely shocked.
TIMELINE: 7 killed during B-17 crash at Bradley
“At first it was disbelief. It couldn’t be the 909, there’s no way, this could not possibly happen,” Colella said.
When the truth finally sank in, Colella didn’t only feel sadness, but relief as well.
“Wait a minute, that could have been us today. It goes back to the same old sentence, ‘you just never know,’” Colella said.
Colella and his two brothers were all originally scheduled to be on Wednesday’s tragic flight, but at the last second, he had a business obligation pop up that ruined their plans, but may also have saved their lives.
“All three of us may have come together if we were on that flight today. That may have been the end of it, so you never know where life brings you,” Colella said.
But mostly, Colella is mourning three of his friends who were all fellow historic aviation aficionados who died in the crash.
Channel 3 isn’t identifying them at this time and Colella didn’t want to speak at length about the victims because it’s still too painful for him.
“They went up for a one-hour ride and didn’t make it. It’s really sad,” Colella said.
Colella said his three friends all died at the scene of the crash.
Six victims were brought to Hartford Hospital where three of them suffered serious injuries.
