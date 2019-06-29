NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police revealed on Saturday afternoon that they believe the shooting of an 8-year-old boy in their city is related to a shooting in Hamden where five people were hurt.
Channel 3 spoke exclusively with the mother of the boy on Saturday night.
"I start screaming my son’s name because I know he was in the room and I [heard] the gunshots were too close," said Liliane Toupou, the boy's mother.
The boy continues to recover from a non-life-threatening wound suffered inside his own home on Thompson Street on Friday night.
Toupou said her family suffered emotional trauma from the shooting.
"I saw my son come towards me holding his leg, crying ‘Mommy,’ and he was bleeding," she said.
New Haven police released details about the investigation during a news conference Saturday afternoon.
They said someone targeted the house and fired.
"This was not a random act," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes. "This is someone who drove up to Thompson Street and stopped. The occupant got out of the vehicle and shot into 92 Thompson St."
New Haven police said officers responded to sounds of gunfire caught by their ShotSpotter system and a 911 call around 11:23 p.m.
Officials said the boy was found lying in a first floor bedroom.
Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.
Counselors with the Yale Child Study Center also responded to Thompson Street and the hospital, police said.
Surveillance video of a vehicle driving in the area was also released by the police department on Saturday afternoon.
"I want to say to the people that did this, the coward that decided to commit this act: that we will expend every single resource to find him," said Reyes said.
Investigators also said they strongly believe the shooting is connected a shooting that happened at a large house party in Hamden that took place earlier Friday evening.
Police in Hamden reported that 500 people were there.
The victims ranged in age from 18 to 23 years old.
Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said three of the five were released from the hospital.
He said the event appeared to be more of a bash than a backyard BBQ.
"On the flyer, it had a sale price," Leng explained. "So it was commercial. It offered alcohol. You have to have a permit. Neither of those things are acceptable."
There were reports of people passed out on yards.
As the shooting happened, a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous described the scene to Channel 3.
"Around 8:30ish, I was putting my kids to bed and my youngest son said, 'hey dad, there’s people in our backyard,'" the neighbor said. "I went outside to ask them to leave and there was about 40 people and they told me there was a shooting."
Hamden police described the shooter as a man in his 20s with a thin build and a pock-marked face. He had hair on his chin and was believed to have been wearing a backwards black hat, a t-shirt and blue jeans.
The shooting in New Haven happened a few hours later.
New Haven police would not elaborate on how the two shootings were related.
However, both Hamden and police expressed the same sentiment: Outrage.
Saturday night, Toupou had a message for whoever fired the shots.
"Whoever did this to my son or wanted to hurt me or my family is not going to get away just like that," she said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
