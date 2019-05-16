HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A highway tolls proposal heads to the state House of Representatives and Senate after a key vote.
The proposal is one step closer to becoming a reality after the Finance Committee voted in favor of it on Wednesday.
Only Channel 3's cameras were rolling when the governor gave Democrats a pep talk.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke to Democrats on Wednesday night and asked for their continued support.
House and Senate members have been working with the Lamont administration and the Federal Highway Administration to craft the bill's language.
Lawmakers will ultimately have to approve the final bill.
There are still a number of unknowns.
The final number of toll gantries, their locations and discounts for Connecticut drivers are still being negotiated.
"Details definitely matter and I would think that details matter to the members of this caucus," said Sen. Len Fasano, a Republican. "Who's going to tell us where the tolls go? Who’s going to increase the tolls if they increase, how much are they going to charge? Those are all details that decide if you’re going to vote 'yes' or 'no.'"
"I understand that people are getting squeezed," Lamont said. "I know what that means. We've been very clear what we're going to try and do on that. We can give a credit on your easy pass so that everybody in the working families, we can preload that with $5 or $10 a month to make that easier for them."
The House said it's possible there could be a vote on a final tolls proposal as early as next week.
(3) comments
I'm going to send my tolls bills to Lamont. He wanted them he can pay for them. Bhe does not understand the financial toll this will have on residents.
I wish I had a job OUTSIDE of Ct. Everyone I speak with is against tolls. No one is for tolls. Yet, tolls are rammed down us. They say "vote your reps. out of office". I did! Time to move. So sad, such a beautiful state being over run by New Yorkers.
8 out of the last 10 homes we've built or remodeled are to part time New Yorkers.
Bye!!!! Just think, The republican plan to improve infrastructure puts ALL of the burden on CT tax payers. At least with tolls, MA, VT, NH, RI, NY, and NJ drivers will also help pay for the infrastructure improvements.
