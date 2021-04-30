WINDSOR (WFSB) - A whistleblower is coming forward detailing his account of finding what he calls a noose at his job-site.
Local and state police are now investigating the findings at the Amazon fulfillment center in Windsor.
On Tuesday a bonafide hangman’s noose was found.
Then on Thursday police say they found five ropes that could be interpreted as a noose.
Tonight, we have a photo of one them. This rope has a slipknot here and then the other side was tied to the steel.
"This was something used to kill, symbolize hate and discriminate," the whistleblower told Eyewitness News
It was a heartbreaking discovery on a week that this tradesman was already feeling sick to his stomach. To protect his identity, we are not showing his face and we’re disguising his voice.
"It brings you back to a place of uncertainty and remembrance of what ancestors went through," the worker said.
On Tuesday, Windsor police confirm this noose was found hung on the steel at the amazon fulfillment center on Kennedy Road. The worker says the discovery was made around noon, six hours after the job site opens.
"Definitely the intention was clear. The way they were doing it was in full view of people to see."
On Wednesday, police were back, investigating another report, but this one, they say, was not a noose.
Then, yesterday the discovery of five of these ropes, which police say could be interpreted as a noose.
"You feel threatened. You feel like this is not just one person, this is a group and it’s a threat to my life."
The investigation is heating up with each passing day. This worker says police are now on site, patrolling constantly.
"They were just constantly walking through. I’d say I saw at least 6-8 cops."
Governor Lamont’s office is now directing state police to assist local police and right now, leads are hard to come by because there are no security cameras where the ropes were found.
This massive project takes up entire city blocks and employs hundreds of workers.
RC Andersen is the general contractor and they’re offering a five thousand dollar reward to find the person or persons responsible.
The NAACP held a news conference calling on Amazon to do more.
"Why aren’t they out here today? Why aren’t they out here doing an investigation and working with the community to make sure this type of behavior is not tolerated," NAACP Connecticut President Scot x. Esdaile said Friday.
The company offered this fresh statement tonight:
“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any amazon workplace - Amazon and RC Andersen are actively working with law enforcement as they investigate.”
The worker says outreach has happened from managers and even other co-workers, but he says it still doesn’t keep him from wondering if this will escalate further.
Police don’t have many leads, but they are trying to use the rope to see which workers use that specific type in an attempt to narrow down some suspects.
