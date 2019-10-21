NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s purse was stolen from her car, then two weeks later, two of her cars were stolen.
The Burlington woman is now hoping to get a special handwritten letter from her deceased father back.
Local and state police are now involved in the investigation.
Doreen Doty and her siblings came together at their parent’s favorite restaurant, Joey Garlics, on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington last week.
It was supposed to be a celebration of her parents’ lives, instead it turned into a nightmare.
“[We] were meeting for the first time in a long time, after we lost my mom and dad. We lost them both in three years,” Doty said.
Doty was showing her siblings a quilt out in the parking lot, which was a gift from her husband.
“I wanted to show them the quilt that was handmade for me. These are all my mom and dad’s clothing. My dad surrounds my mom and it’s very meaningful,” Doty said.
Doty said she put her purse on the front seat of the car to show her siblings the quilt. When she went back to her car minutes later, the purse was gone.
“The only thing I had in my hand were the car keys that I was driving,” Doty said.
In the purse that was stolen was Doty’s cell phone, credit cards, and two sets of car keys.
Doty is mostly upset about a memorable gift that was in her purse, a handwritten letter by her now deceased father.
“That meant the world to me, I kept with me from 1996 that told me how much he loved me. It was little, but the words, I could still see when I close my eyes,” Doty said.
Early Sunday morning, a week after Doty’s purse was stolen, two of her cars were taken from her Burlington driveway.
“Between 3:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., my two cars were rolled out of the driveway,” Doty said.
A 2001 black Mazda Tribute SUV and a 2013 white Hyundai Genesis coupe were taken.
State Police are looking into the stolen cars.
“It’s been really hard. I had to change all the locks on the house. I have security now and I don’t feel safe like I used to,” Doty said.
There isn’t any surveillance video from either scene.
Anyone who may have seen the stolen purse or cars is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.