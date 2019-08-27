WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – It’s been three years and a Connecticut family is still forced to live on bottled water after their well was mysteriously contaminated with dangerous levels of sodium and chloride.
The Channel 3 I-Team looked into this situation and the state admitted it was their problem and vowed to come up with a solution.
That solution was a new well. It’s 350 feet deep, put way back from the home and was supposed to provide clean water for the Maldonado family.
But the water is still bad, and the family doesn’t know how much more they can take.
“Just the amount of time it takes to use bottled water for every single thing other than flushing your toilet is exhausting,” said Monique Maldonado.
The state Department of Transportation has admitted this issue was their problem.
“The salt in those homeowner’s wells is coming from the DOT’s salt facility,” said Kevin Nursick, DOT spokesman.
The Maldonado’s wanted the state to buy their home on Route 168 in Woodstock, but the state countered with a take it or leave it offer, saying they’ll dig new wells for the Maldonado’s and the four other affected neighbors.
The state also said no reimbursements would be made for the corroded pipes or damaged appliances.
“We were hoping that we would have a new well and clean water two years ago,” Maldonado said.
From beginning to end, the Maldonado’s said the actual process of getting the well took seven months and morphed their yard into a construction site.
The real breaking point came in July when tests revealed water from the new well was still undrinkable and unusable.
“When we found out it was contaminated, it just crushed us,” Maldonado said.
Our of all the neighbors, only the Maldonado’s still have bad water and they’re now feeling like they’re fighting this alone.
“I’m extremely unhappy that they have clean water, but it’s one of those things that you wouldn’t know why. Why is theirs good and our isn’t when they’re right next door to us,” Maldonado said.
The state does weekly tests and DOT confirms two thirds of the time, it comes back with unacceptable levers of sodium.
“We’re entitled to have clean water. We own our property,” Maldonado said.
The state understands that this is still no way to live and says they’ll try adding seven feet of sleeve protection to the 350 foot well. If that doesn’t work, they say they’ll dig another well, but hope has already faded for this family.
“I’m not hopeful that it will work and I’m not really anticipated that if they drill another well it will also work,” Maldonado said.
The state says they’ll work to seal off the top seven feet as soon as possible.
Channel 3 will follow up on this story to report any remedies made.
