NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As media attention focuses on the Jennifer Dulos missing mom case, world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee is weighing in.
Lee is the founder of the Forensic Research Training Center at the University of New Haven, and spoke exclusively with Ch. 3 on Monday.
At 82, Lee is still active in training new forensic scientists all over the globe, and his research center focuses on cold cases.
He’s been a forensic crime fighter for more than 60 years.
“Solving a cold case involves a lot of good detective work, forensic work, and public information,” Lee said.
On Monday, he weighed in on how detectives are painstakingly gathering and documenting real and digital evidence, including cameras and facial recognition, in the Jennifer Dulos missing person case.
“We want to look at the cell phone message, email and website in addition. A lot of areas now have ‘CCTV’ cameras,” he said, adding that facial recognition is something that can hopefully draw some helpful information.
Lee has worked on many famous cases, like the Jon Benet Ramsey murder, O.J. Simpson case, and Connecticut’s woodchipper murder case surrounding Newtown victim Helle Crafts, a mother of 3.
“Look at the history. A lot of it is due to domestic issues, other involving maybe separation, divorce involving financial issue, custody issue,” Lee said.
Though he is not actively consulting in the Jennifer Dulos case, Lee said one of the six critical elements of solving a case is information from the general public.
In this case, finding Jennifer is just one piece of a bigger crime puzzle.
“Try to find new lead, new clue to rejuvenate this case to continue and hope to give some conclusion,” Lee said.
He said DNA typing is so sensitive today that a forensic scientist can identify an individual’s sweat left behind at a crime scene.
