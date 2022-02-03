HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In two weeks' time, school-age children might be able to leave their masks behind when they head to class.
It's one of nine executive orders that are set to expire on Feb. 15.
Wednesday at a state Board of Education meeting, educators and school employees expressed concern over the possibility of lifting the mask mandate in schools.
This while opponents of the rules testified about how they felt masks had harmful impacts on children.
The state Board of Education told Channel 3 that while the topic of the mask mandate was not on the agenda, it expected it to come up in testimony, and it did.
Arguments on both sides of the issue were heard.
"We are asking this board to recommend the school mask mandate to stay in place," said Mary Yordon, AFT Connecticut. "We are highly vaccinated, we are cautious, but there is still a lot of COVID in our schools."
"What does it have to take and what will it take for this board to grow a spine and say 'no' to harmful mandates and unconstitutional mandates, harmful policies, harmful curriculums? What does it take, what will it take?" argued Mary Galvin of South Windsor.
"We recognize that there is some fatigue associated with the pandemic. We’re all in that space. But we’re very concerned about our teachers getting squashed in the middle of a very intense debate," said president of the CT Education Association Kate Dias.
The American Federation of Teachers, a union which represents nearly 60,000 school employees across the state, urged the board to "follow the science."
The AFT pointed to state Department of Public health data which said statewide school employee cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 19 were 1,533 - double the 763 reported four weeks earlier. Student cases during that same period jumped from 3,848 to 9,722 - a 40 percent spike.
“We have remained among the safest states throughout this pandemic because elected leaders have heeded the call to ‘follow the science,’” said AFT Connecticut president Jan Hochadel. “It has provided a reliable road map for the numerous tough decisions we’ve faced as labor leaders and educators. There is no sound reason to veer off course now and put the health and safety of our members and their students at greater risk.”
Other union representatives also urged the board to not let the state's mask rules expire.
“When masks are worn by all, it is an extra layer of protection that is essential to making sure students and staff are all safe. Science has shown mask wearing is an important pillar to ensure everyone plays their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Let us not abandon this important lesson we’ve been practicing throughout the entire pandemic,” said Stacie Harris-Byrdsong, president of AFSCME Local 3194, which represents paraeducators, lead teachers, and other staff throughout Capitol Region Education Council schools.
Parents on both sides spoke out.
“I think they should continue until it gets controlled," said parent Christian Ramery.
Ramery, a father of three, said he thinks masks should continue until the vaccine is approved for all children.
“It’s really important, because they’ll spread it to each other, visiting other people, and it’s already happened a few times just visiting for holidays and things like that," Ramery said.
“I think we’re hurting the kids more than we’re helping them," said Robert Plosker.
Plosker thinks it’s time to unmask children.
“The science is leading us to believe that kids are at minimal risk, that they suffer," Plosker argued.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends universal indoor masking for all students age 2 and up. That goes for all teachers and staff as well, regardless of vaccination status.
Gov. Ned Lamont said there could be changes soon, depending on the state’s numbers.
“The shy kids are becoming even shier and are hiding behind their masks. Kids need to be kids,” one parent said.
Lamont said he’s going to have a conversation with the legislature over the next week.
“Let’s see where we are a few days from now, but there could be some changes coming,” Lamont said.
The legislative session starts Feb. 9 and masking in schools will be discussed.
An 'Unmask Our Kids' protest has been scheduled for that same day at the state capitol.
Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell Tucker released a statement:
The Connecticut State Department of Education and the Connecticut Department of Public Health are prepared to provide updated masking and mitigation guidance when and if the need arises after a decision is made by the Connecticut General Assembly.
(17) comments
The science says that COVID's primary form of transmission is aerosolized. Cotton masks and even surgical masks are designed for lowering transmission of droplet-spread diseases. As soon as we were able to confirm that it was aerosolized, we should have followed the science and understood that the key was improved ventilation indoors and preference for outdoors, not masks or 6ft spacing. That, and a recognition that herd immunity requires a combination of vaccination and natural immunity/previous infection, and not one or the other as the only option. It's too easy to go tribalist and pick a side on this - but "science" doesn't pick sides.
It's been 2 years now, you think there would be an understanding to the mask mandates. Although what's worse is that we're still dealing with Covid at all now.
“Follow the science” has become a meaningless platitude by too many politicians and the like. I would like to know what "science" AFT Connecticut president Jan Hochadel is referring to as a justification to keep masks on children all day long? Two articles with many links to relevant studies: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/01/kids-masks-schools-weak-science/621133/ and https://reason.com/2022/01/28/why-cant-the-cdc-admit-there-is-no-solid-evidence-to-support-universal-masking-in-schools/
You don't question the science, you follow science. 2 weeks to flatten the curve.
