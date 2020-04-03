ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - State leaders continue to take steps to protect some of the most vital people during the coronavirus crisis.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order to make shopping at grocery stores a little safer for both employees and customers.
The protections are also aimed at protecting truck drivers who make deliveries to the stores.
Going forward, store managers will only allow their stores to fill to half capacity.
Lamont said his hope is that the step will help shoppers and employees more easily practice social distancing. However, it could mean people will see customers lining up outside of stores at certain times.
Managers will allow one shopper to enter as another leaves.
Another measure added will be 6 feet markers at checkout lines so customers can keep enough space between each other.
Customers are also being asked to keep an eye out for signs on aisles that are now marked for one-way travel.
Employees were also instructed to wear protective equipment like gloves and face masks whenever possible.
Plexiglas shields were also being installed wherever practical.
An employee at Big Y World Class Market in Rocky Hill called the measures a step in the right direction.
"I think it’s great," said Susan McCall, Big Y employee. "It’s a scary time and we need to do what we got to do. I’m glad I can help and do my part."
(1) comment
An-n-n-n-n-d here come the bread lines...
