HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Folks across the state are now being urged to start wearing masks or face coverings when around a crowd or inside stores.
Gov. Lamont said he plans to issue new guidelines in an executive order that is expected within 48 hours.
He said he believes masks, or some sort of face covering, will play a big part in slowing the spread of coronavirus.
He’s not talking about using N95 masks, as those are reserved for healthcare workers. However, if you have a homemade mask, or a scarf, use it.
Lamont said if you’re walking down the street, use your judgement. If you’re inside a store, wear a mask. This will also apply to essential workers.
“We're going to be very clear with employers, if you're in a public space, grocery store and such, retail, you have to make sure your employees are wearing masks. Anyone coming into that facility, starting with grocery stores, has to wear a mask,” Lamont said.
Lamont said he has spoken with other governors and leading public health officials on this new executive order.
To see guidelines on homemade masks from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
