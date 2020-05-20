HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont is allowing all registered voters in the state to vote absentee in the primary elections.
Lamont signed an executive order on Wednesday allowing any registered voter to use an absentee ballot for the August 11 primary.
Current law authorizes the use of an absentee ballot for six reasons, including a voter’s active service in the Armed Forces, absence from town during all of the hours of voting, own illness, religious beliefs, duties as an election official and physical disability.
“Nobody should need to make a decision between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state has taken every responsible step to this point to ensure that our residents are safe, and the next step we must take is to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 when Connecticut residents cast their ballots. We must guarantee access to the ballot, and this is a way to do that during these extraordinary circumstances. I do not take this decision lightly, and it is with the public health and welfare of residents in mind.”
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says that she intends to mail every registered voter in the state an application they will need to fill out and return to get an absentee ballot.
The application will be sent via U.S. Postal Service and will include a postage paid return envelope.
Voters who request an absentee ballot will receive the ballots in the mail, which will also include a postage paid return envelope.
Each town will have a secure drop off location for voters to deliver their absentee ballots in person without close personal contact.
Connecticut’s 2020 presidential primary was initially schedules for April 28 before being rescheduled to June 2, then being pushed back again to August 11.
To read the full executive order, click here.
