(WFSB) -- Christmas is just a week away, but once the holiday magic fades, we'll be looking to the new year.
With every new year comes new resolutions.
Coupon website Offers.com asked more than 1,000 people across the country about their resolutions, and how they compare to last year.
In Connecticut, 38 percent of people want to exercise more or lose weight.
That's a drop from 41 percent at the end of last year.
The study showed 31 percent of people said they want to save money, which is up from 37 percent.
Not too many people are looking for that soul mate, as only 7 percent want to find love. That’s up only 1 percent from last year.
To look at the full survey, click here.
