HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp from Interstate 91 south in Hartford was closed on Thursday morning following a crash.
According to state police, it happened on the exit 28 ramp.
They said injuries were reported, but the extent was not known.
"We are asking anyone driving in or around the area to use alternate routes," troopers said.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.