(WFSB) - Signs, including exit signs, will be replaced on three highways starting on Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The DOT said the work involves signs on Route 9, 17 and 82.
Signs and their supports will be replaced along:
- Route 9, from Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook to Interstate 84 in Farmington
- Route 17, from the South Main Street intersection to Route 9 in Middletown
- Route 82, from Route 9 to the Route 154 intersection in Chester and Haddam
- All associated on-ramps and off-ramps
To be in conformance with federal standards, the DOT said the exit numbers are required to be revised from the existing sequential numbering to mileage-based numbering. An "old exit" number will be posted adjacent to the signs for about two years while drivers become familiar with the new numbers.
According to the DOT, the types of signs that will be replaced include, but are not limited to, large overhead and side mounted guide signs and smaller signs such as mile markers, exit gore signs, speed limit signs, merge signs, and route confirmation signs.
The DOT said the project involves the replacement of only those signs that are in need of replacement, aren't very reflective, are damaged, or are no longer in compliance with federal and state standards and guidelines.
The contract for the work cost $5,638,000.00 and is scheduled to be completed in March 2022.
Traffic may experience delays Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Also, delays may be experienced on Saturdays and Sundays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.